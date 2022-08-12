Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Governor of the State of SinaloaRubén Rocha Moya stated that he would help tortilla makers with solar panels to reduce production costs and maintain the average price of tortillas at 22 pesos per kilo.

This morning he had a meeting with some of the tortilla makersstated that he was happy with the acknowledgment by the Ministry of Economy of the Government of the Republic that Sinaloa It is the only state in the country in which the price per kilogram of tortilla decreased after the increase in August.

“It is good news, we are the only ones who have managed to get down, I am glad, but we are going to support the tortilla makerswe have already joined the national program to help lower the cost of electricity with panels,” he assured.

Through a press release, the Ministry of Economy of the Government of the Republic announced in its monthly report of Daily Tortilla Prices in Tortillerías and Autoservicios de México, that in Culiacán the price to the final consumer should not be higher than 22 pesos, after the increase that was registered up to 25 pesos on August 8.