Hermosillo, Sonora.- The Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño congratulated the 2,182 grillers who worked as volunteers to break the Guinness Record for the “World’s Largest Roast Meat” in Hermosillo during this Sunday.

Together with Miguel Torruco Marquéz, Secretary of Tourism of Mexico, the governor emphasized that roast beef is a tradition and is part of the identity and pride of Sonorans. He also mentioned that the world record is a recognition of the region’s customs and gastronomy.

He explained that this type of action encourages tourism, by preparing a regional dish that is admired internationally. Therefore, he highlighted the participation of the grillers who roasted five tons of meat simultaneously.

“It is an honor to be part of this event that internationally certifies Hermosillo as the Capital City of Roast Meat. But also to our state as an entity of our country, producer of the best meat in Mexico, which has historically distinguished us and which, with this record, we ratify,” said Governor Durazo Montaño.

It is worth mentioning that the resources raised by this activity will be used to support Sonoran athletes, through the Sonoran Foundation for High Performance Athletes Support (Fusadas). While the Food Bank will receive more than 1,200 kilos of roast meat to distribute to the most needy people in the region.

