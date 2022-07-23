President of FenaPRF, Dovercino Neto, said that “empty promises” were made and the corporation has “nothing to celebrate”

The government Jair Bolsonaro used the PRF (Federal Highway Police) as “advertising banner” and the category is “most underrated” in the federal civil service. The statement is from Dovercino Netopresident of FenaPRFthe federation representing federal highway police officers.

The executive released this Saturday (23.Jul.2022) a video with criticism of the situation of the group on the same day that celebrates 94 years of the creation of the corporation. “Today is the day of the federal highway policeman and we have nothing to celebrate”declared.

The executive said that the police are the ones that seize the most drugs in the world and have 91% approval from society.

“We continue to be the most undervalued career in the state and in a government that used us as a publicity banner. We believe and fight for a fair restructuring and career strengthening, but we were deceived once again, and now with cruelty.”

The starting salary of a PRF is R$9,899.88.

The federal government discussed with the category the restructuring of police careers in 2022, at a cost of R$ 1.7 billion. The money was set aside in the Budget. But the president withdrew from giving the group a salary increase after pressure from other employees for readjustments – which would impact on more spending.

As the government has high spending restrictions because of the Spending Ceiling Law, the restructuring of careers should be left for next year.

“Empty political promises asserted that our voices would be heard and our work recognized,” said Dovercino.

“With nothing to celebrate, today we look to the future and we will continue to work for those who in 2023, at the age of 95, can raise our arms and celebrate the success of our struggle.”

Watch (1min26s):