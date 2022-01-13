By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Ministry of Infrastructure will set up a joint working group to improve the concession model at Santos Dumont (RJ) airport, according to a joint statement released by the parties on Wednesday. at night.

Santos Dumont should be auctioned during the 7th round of airport concessions, scheduled for the first half of 2022, along with other airports including Congonhas (SP).

The group will act for 30 days from January 19 and intends to find a “joint technical solution that guarantees the balance of the state’s multi-airport system, so that Santos Dumont and Galeão airports operate in a coordinated manner”, according to the note. .

The fear of many segments is that the concession of Santos Dumont, followed by eventual permissions for longer and international flights, could cause an emptying of the international terminal of Galeão, also in Rio de Janeiro.

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) has already approved the drafts of the 7th round of public notice and the process is now at the Federal Audit Court.

The working group will be formed by technicians from the federal and state governments, representatives of the consortium hired to prepare the studies for the round, the productive sector in Rio de Janeiro and other local authorities.

Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), who had been taking a stand against the concession in its current form, also participated in the decision to create the working group, according to the note.

