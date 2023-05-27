the federal governmentthrough the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, issued an ultimatum to the former workers of Mexicana de Aviaciónoffering them the opportunity to acquire the airline brand and other real estate for an amount of 815 million pesos.

Former workers have until June 5 to accept this proposal, which would allow the distribution of this money among the 6,500 former employees of Mexicana de Aviación. The distribution would be made taking into account factors such as seniority, salary and the position held, to calculate the part corresponding to each one.

In relation to this situation, Marco Calva Pimentel, secretary of the interior of the National Union of Transport, Transformation, Aviation, Services and Similar Workers, affirmed: “Today we find ourselves at a crossroads. If we allow the first airline in Mexico to fly again, or not, only by a minority that opposes it, and the invitation to these comrades is to make a painful but necessary decision, since part of our rights will be sacrificed”.

During a press conference, Ada Salazar, general secretary of the Aviation Flight Attendants Union Association of Mexico (ASSA); Fausto Guerrero, president of the Association of Retired Workers and Former Workers of the Mexican Aviation (Ajteam), and Eduardo Barrera, president of the Mexicana de Aviación delegation in the Union Association of Aviation Pilots of Mexico (ASPA), called on the 229 workers who oppose the sale of the brand of the extinct airline to reconsider their position, since otherwise they will lose the opportunity to receive part of the funds from this sale.

“If neither party gives in, we will ruin Mexicana, as well as its assets. Five organizations have reached an agreement and we are trying to take advantage of what this government offers us, something that did not happen during the administrations of Enrique Peña Nieto or Calderón,” said Fausto Guerrero.

Given the differences between the former workers, Ada Salazar announced that they will hold an extraordinary general assembly next Monday at 10 in the morning, with the aim of reaching an agreement, since the deadline to complete the sale expires on June 5 .