The unusual case happened in the United Kingdom, a grandson returned a book to the library that his grandfather had borrowed more than 84 years ago. How much do you think the fine was for all that loan time?

The work in question is entitled Red Deer and published by Richard Jefferies in 1884. According to the British broadcaster Sky News, the copy was taken in 1938 from the Earlsdon Community Library, in Coventry County, by Captain William Humphries, who took the book with him. nature theme for daughter Anne.

It is not known why the work has remained on the shelf in the captain’s house since he died in 1957. The problem is that Anne also died, but not long ago. As the network shows, the book would be forgotten if it wasn’t discovered by Paddy Riordan, when he was rummaging through his grandfather’s belongings.

When he took the Red Deer back to the library last Tuesday, the Briton discovered that the loan accounted for 30,695 days and the fine, to his surprise, was calculated at just 18.27 pounds.

A notice on the back cover of the book warns readers that, in the event of a delay, they would be charged “one penny” (one cent of a pound) per week. If Paddy were to pay the current fine, which is 25 cents a day, the fine would have been £7,673. But a copy of Richard Jefferies’ work on Amazon costs less than four pounds (about R$25).

By the time it was taken from the Earlsdon library, the book had only been borrowed eight times. In the notice on the back cover, the institution kindly asks borrowers to return books as soon as they are finished reading, in good condition, taking care to avoid moisture.

“Books can be held for 14 days. It is requested, however, that, for the convenience of borrowers in general, all books be returned at once when completed, even if the 14 days have not been completed. Withholding over 14 days will lead to fines as provided in the regulation: one cent [de libra] for each week [ou parte de uma semana]🇧🇷