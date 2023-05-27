Are you looking for a super compact action camera that can record high quality video? In that case the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini it could be for you, especially now that it’s on offer on Amazon with a 36% discount on the list price.

With the offer currently in progress you can in fact buy the GoPro HERo11 Black Mini by paying for it €286.85 instead of €449.99the lowest price ever reached so far on the platform.

GoPro HERO11 Black Mini: why buy it

The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini was presented in September 2022 and is a model designed for those who want maximum portability, it is in fact super compact and light, but offers all the performance of the original. Among the various main features and characteristics we find:

HyperSmooth 5.0 technology with Emmy Award-winning 360-degree Horizon Lock that keeps footage straight even when the camera rotates 360° during recording.

with Emmy Award-winning 360-degree Horizon Lock that keeps footage straight even when the camera rotates 360° during recording. New HyperView digital lens to capture the widest 16:9 wide-angle movies ever natively produced by a HERO camera. It is ideal for POV shooting of dynamic action. Additionally, GoPro’s SuperView is now available in 5.3K60 and 4K120.

to capture the widest 16:9 wide-angle movies ever natively produced by a HERO camera. It is ideal for POV shooting of dynamic action. Additionally, GoPro’s SuperView is now available in 5.3K60 and 4K120. Three new timed presets with night effect that make it easy to capture professional-quality images with star trails, light painting, and vehicle light trails.

that make it easy to capture professional-quality images with star trails, light painting, and vehicle light trails. TimeWarp 3.0 at 5.3K for unrivaled resolution (91% higher than 4K and 665% higher than 1080p).

for unrivaled resolution (91% higher than 4K and 665% higher than 1080p). Better camera control with simple and pro-level modes. The simple mode makes it easy to record with the best settings for any situation, while the pro option gives you maximum creative control over your HERO11 camera.

with simple and pro-level modes. The simple mode makes it easy to record with the best settings for any situation, while the pro option gives you maximum creative control over your HERO11 camera. Enduro battery which dramatically improves camera performance in low to moderate temperatures, extending recording times by up to 38% in HERO11 Black. Enduro is included with HERO11 Black and the HERO11 Black Creator Edition pack, and is integrated into HERO11 Black Mini.

In short, a great little gem, and at this price it is even more interesting.