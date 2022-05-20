Google is certainly not an unknown name in large companies! Be it Chrome, phones Google Pixel, of the online console par excellence Stadia or of the other thousand thousand products that the company has conceived over the years, at least once in your life you will have had to deal with it.

In any case, the news we want to bring you today is very interesting and has to do with Russia. S.and you’re curious, stay with us because you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Google: the Russian division fails

It is certainly no secret that lately relations between Russia and many companies are getting colder and colder. The war against Ukraine has led many giants to abandon the boat, closing entire divisions and companies.

Today we want to bring you the history of Google, which has reached its very limit as regards the management of the Russian division. But let’s go in order, taking a small step back in time.

Last year, Russia’s Google division recorded earnings of 134.3 billion rubles. Not bad if we think that vworth about 2 billion dollars.

After only a year, however, 100 people risk staying home forever, as reported by a company spokesperson:

“The seizure of the bank account of the Google Russia division by the authorities made the operation of our office in Russia unsustainable, including hiring and paying locally based employees, paying suppliers and fulfilling other obligations. financial. Google Russia has released a note about its intention to file for bankruptcy. “

That the government is shooting itself in the foot for the umpteenth time is no secret. The battle between the colossus and the Russian state has been going on for quite some time now.

It all started with a series of heavy fines, after the refusal to delete some content deemed illegal from YouTube, to then get to the kidnapping of about 15 million dollars for preventing the restoration of the Tsargrad TV YouTube channel.

In short, a situation to say the least unsustainable that led to the failure of the divisionas can be read in an official document:

“From March 22, 2022, it provides for its bankruptcy and the inability to fulfill its monetary obligations, asks for the payment of severance indemnities and (or) the remuneration of staff in service or with a previous employment contract, and (or) the obligation to make obligatory payments within the prescribed period “.

Don’t worry thoughthe company has been keen to reassure that essential services will still be provided:

“Russian citizens rely on our services to access quality information and we will continue to provide services such as Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android and Play for free.”

However, our thoughts go to the 100 employees who will now find themselves out of work in such a difficult time. It is always sad to be faced with such situationsunfortunately, however, many times we also have to report news of this kind!

In short, although google services will obviously continue to be provided in Russia, the situation is still worrying! For the moment, we can not help but give you an appointment at the next article, renewing our constant commitment to guaranteeing you the best news available on the net and beyond!