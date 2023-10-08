The Podcasts application, which was launched by Google years ago, has achieved great popularity due to the simplicity of its design and ease of use. The number of downloads of this application on smart devices running the Android operating system has reached more than 500 million times.

However, Google is now preparing to cancel this application and end its existence. Google said that the decision to stop the Podcasts application is part of a plan to transform the YouTube video sharing platform into an increasingly integrated platform for broadcasting videos, music, and podcasts.

It is noteworthy that Google closes services that do not achieve success, and the Google Podcasts application has joined the list of applications and services that are heading toward the “sunset” such as the gaming platform Stadia and the Hangouts chat application, and email for Inbox customers. Google said that next year the Podcasts application will be discontinued and users will be given the option to transfer their podcasts to the live music streaming service YouTube Music. As for users who would prefer to move to other applications away from Google services, the company will give them the option to download their blog posts on the Podcasts application so that they can upload them to any other applications.

Google said that tools for transferring audio recordings from Podcasts to any other applications will be available after the company finishes collecting user opinions in the coming weeks or months.

It is noteworthy that Google Podcasts has achieved great popularity due to its simple and practical design, in addition to the option to stop listening to the podcast on the smartphone and listen to it via any Internet browser or smart speaker.