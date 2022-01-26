The National Commission for Informatics and Liberties (CNIL), responsible for protecting private data on the internet, fined Google and Meta, Facebook’s owner, more than 210 million euros (R$1.3 billion) for not making clear the browser’s option to not accept cookies from the page.

The body is made up of four members of the French parliament and another 12 representatives from the sector, who are elected annually, and is responsible for regulating technology companies in relation to the data collected from navigators.

“Several clicks are required to refuse all cookies, versus one click to accept them,” the agency commented.

But what are cookies?

Cookies, or cookies in English, are information about your browsing that can be used by websites in different ways.

An example is when you enter shopping sites logged into your Google or Facebook account. It’s not a few times that, after doing a search for a product, you start to receive ads for it very often. This is because the website of the store in question knows about your search through cookies and Facebook or Google authorizes it to send you promotions.

When you are driving with Google Maps turned on, you are authorizing it to collect this data and sell it to companies. The same happens when using an Android phone, whose operating system was created by Google; or IOS, from Apple.

The great debate that is currently taking place is how you can stop these sites from having this information if you wish, because if on the one hand it allows you to send more personalized ads, on the other, it can interfere with your privacy.

If you want to question how your data is being used, you can call the platforms themselves, the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) or other consumer protection entities.

