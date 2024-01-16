Improve intelligent tire monitoring systems. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, a mobility specialist, and ZF, a global leader in vehicle systems and industrial technology, have announced a collaboration that includes the integration of smart tire technologies into vehicle dynamics control software . The partnership between the two companies involves the integration of Goodyear SightLine, Goodyear's intelligent tire system within the ZF cubiX ecosystem, scalable motion control software that monitors vehicle dynamics at 360°.

Information processed to improve driving dynamics

In this way, further information on the tires and the road traveled is provided directly to the chassis, which thus improves the dynamics and driving experience, enhancing comfort but also control and efficiency. “Goodyear SightLine will deepen our connection to the road and expand the reach and value of cubiX by supporting the era of software-defined vehicles,” says Martin Fischer, Member of the Board of Management responsible for the ZF Chassis Solution division. “By uniting our ecosystems, customers will be able to open up different possibilities for customizing and optimizing their solutions in both vehicle dynamics and tire intelligence.”

Safety in case of aquaplaning

Through research, virtual simulation and road testing, Goodyear and ZF have identified the potential for an integrated solution to improve performance and safety. Goodyear's SightLine solution can detect partial hydroplaning early, reducing the risk, and offers optimal speed recommendations to improve vehicle control. The system developed by Goodyear and ZF also acts in dangerous situations linked to this phenomenon, with the cubiX software enriched with intelligent tire data which instructs the chassis actuators to apply corrective measures, stabilizing the vehicle. Furthermore, the synergy between the functions of Goodyear SightLine and cubiX can ensure better vehicle reactivity, more direct and linear steering, better cornering response, greater stability, reduced driver effort, minimizing intrusive interventions.