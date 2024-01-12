The next generation Volkswagen T-Roc will not have a Cabriolet version in the range. The compact SUV of the German brand, which will be renewed over the next year, will thus say goodbye to the variant with the sunroof which has never made inroads into the European market. The elimination of the convertible version of the T-Roc further shortens the list of cars with fabric tops on sale on the Old Continent market. Volkswagen will not replace the T-Roc Cabriolet when the brand launches the new version of the small SUV next year.

No more canvas roof on T-Roc

The new generation of Volkswagen T-Roc will arrive in 2025 and will be built on the new MBQ EVO platform, the same architecture also shared by the new Passat and Tiguan, in addition to the Golf restyling. This will be the latest version with an internal combustion engine of this model which over the years has been able to carve out an important role for itself on the market, also reaching the podium as the third best-selling car in Europe with 191,015 registrations according to data provided by Dataforce.

Stop the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

In total sales, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet represents only a small percentage, with 11,693 units despite representing the second best-selling convertible in the Old Continent after the Mini Cabrio. What led to the farewell of the T-Roc Cabriolet was precisely its nature as a niche car, with too few customers to justify its existence.