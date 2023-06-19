The Central Bank of the Philippines has for the first time received the prestigious annual award “Banknote of the Year” for 2022, for his thousand-peso bill, which is now considered the most beautiful in the world, as announced by the International Banknote Society of Bank (IBNS).

The International Banknote Society (IBNS) announced that its voting members have selected for the first time the Central Bank of the Philippines to receive his prestigious annual award “Bank Note of the Year” by 2022.

After evaluating aspects such as design, color, contrast, balance, safety features and artistic merit, the ibns selected the Central Bank of the Philippineswith its thousand pesos bill, as the “Bill of the Year”.

He “award winning banknote” of the Central Bank of the Philippines it was printed by the Reserve Bank of Australia and its subsidiary Note Printing Australia.

the polymer it represents a dramatic change from the cotton and abaca material previously used.

The obverse of the banknote presents two symbols of Philippines, the critically endangered Philippine eagle and the holographic Sampaguita, the country’s national flower.

“Banknote of the Year” for 2022. Photo: International Banknote Society

The design on the back of the ticket It has not changed from the previous edition of 1000 Floor, which presents the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park (UNESCO World Heritage Site), the map of the country and the pearl of the South Sea.

polymer banknotes continue to be favorites ibns and now they are perennial award winners.