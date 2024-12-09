Christmas is a time when we usually eat heavy meals and carbonated drinks.coinciding with the moment in which a large percentage of Spanish society They take a vacation period to return to their places of origin or spend time with their family.

It is on those days of leisure and extreme relaxation that we ingest more fried or battered foods and, above all, beer, one of the most consumed drinks worldwide and that, with the festive context, its great revitalizing effect contributes to us consuming more than necessary.

In depth

All these excesses cause weight gain due to their high caloric percentage. In fact, both beer and portions of greasy food can even be harmfulsince they manage to produce dependencedisorders of dreamissues digestivediseases cardiovascular…

Generally, when we eat and drink excessively, The first thing we notice is that the volume of the abdomen increases, especially because of the swelling. Hence Harvard University You have found the perfect and most effective exercise to solve this problem.

More details

This is the abdominal plank, which not only reduces abdominal fat, but also improves posture and overall health. Or at least that is how the director of the Institute for Lifestyle Medicine at Harvard, Edward Phillips.

“The plank not only works the abdominal muscles, but also the muscles of the back, glutes, shoulders and legs. It is a comprehensive exercise that can be done anywhere and at any time”this expert has revealed.

Step by step

Yes, because of the ease of doing it without equipment or in specific facilities. To execute it correctlyyou must follow the following steps:

Lie face down with your forearms resting on the floor, in line with your shoulders. The balls of your feet should also be in contact with the ground.

Raise your body, keeping it in a straight line from head to heels.

Keep your abdomen contracted throughout the exercise to increase the benefits.

Hold in this position for 30 seconds. For best results, do this three times a day and increase the duration.