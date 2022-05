It is 11:30 on Tuesday morning. The living room smells of freshly brewed coffee, the biscuit tin is ready and the chairs are arranged in a circle. The members of residential group Vleuterweide slowly trickle in for the weekly coffee morning. The group consists of people of 55 years and older; a mix of couples and singles, spread over 25 apartments. The flat at number 9 functions as a common area.