It seems that the scope of artificial intelligence (AI) has surprised its own developers, at the same time that they have set off alarm bells in different sectors of the population due to the enormous progress it has had in recent times, bearing in mind that, until At the moment, this progress has not been properly regulated, although there are already several countries that are working on it.

However, recently Economic experts have ensured that this type of technological tool generates many more jobs than it eliminatesas this is one of the biggest concerns that currently have about the AI.

And it is that it was recently when international organizations predicted that in a few years the most advanced economies in the world they would begin to replace their workers with artificial intelligence.

It was in this way that the fear of domination by artificial intelligence and robots became the terror that these Technological tools replace all jobs globally.

All in all, now a group of economists has shown that AI generates more jobs than it eliminates, as has been warned quite vigorously in recent months.

According to the economists at Deutsche Bank Researchthe economic analysis division of a bank, artificial intelligence has a greater capacity for job creation than destruction.

Contrary to other specialists, this group of experts have recalled that technological changes that have occurred in recent centuries have caused the number of jobs to grow instead of decreasing.

“Unemployment has fluctuated in response to business cycles, not waves of technology,” remarked Jim Reid, an economist at Deutsche Bank Research, about what has been the real cause of the global job crises.

Despite the fact that economists do not ignore the possibility that in the new technological revolutionary era there will be different results, especially due to the rapidity in the development of AI, economists maintain that these technologies will create more jobs than are eliminated.