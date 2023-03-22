Mexico.- One of the foods most consumed by Mexicans is the Cow milkthat is why the Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) was given the task of submitting to analysis some of the brands that are sold in the national territory.

Despite the fact that nutrition specialists do not recommend that adults eat dairy products, the truth is that milk, like cheese, is one of the most consumed foods in the Mexican Republic and is considered part of the basic basket.

It was in the Consumer Magazine of the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office where the study to which submitted to 17 milk presentations that are sold in Mexico.

The 17 presentations of milk that were subjected to studies by the agency were distributed as follows: 8 whole milk, 3 partially skimmed/skimmed milk, 3 semi-skimmed/skimmed milk, 2 partially skimmed milk, 1 semi-skimmed milk, and 3 products. combined dairy.

According to the laboratory analyzes carried out in the Profeco laboratory, the following are the 3 brands of good quality milk that taste good:

LALA 100 FRESH lactose-free + CALCIUM + 30%

Alpura CLASSIC Pasteurized whole milk, added with vitamins A and D/

LALA Organic Whole Pasteurized whole milk, added with vitamins A and D/

Likewise, the Mexican agency emphasized that milk containers must contain the following information:

Denomination

Name or business name and address

List of ingredients

net content

Batch

Date of Expiry

Nutritional information

conservation instructions

Veracity of the information contained in the label

Meanwhile, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office advised Mexican consumers to Keep the milk containers in places that do not have humidity and also that they are away from high temperatures. Meanwhile, once the bottle is opened, the container should be stored in a refrigerator.

Finally, the federal agency warned that milk containers that show any type of alteration, such as deformations, bulging, as well as unpleasant color, odor and texture, should not be consumed.