“Trust,” says Katharina Hesse, is the most important thing. Confidence in being able to use your own abilities and the punches you have practiced countless times when it matters most. Golf is a game, of course, but also an ongoing one with your own psyche and that of your opponent. Especially at the top level that Hesse, the German champion of 2023, has achieved.

On Thursday evening she gets out of her car in the rain; she has come straight from her internship at the Deutsche Börse in Eschborn. In no time she is on the first tee at the Frankfurt Golf Club (FGC). Cold start. It gets dark early. The twenty-two-year-old is a player who could be woken up at night and placed on a completely unfamiliar golf course with a headlamp – she would probably still only play pars and birdies on the first few holes. Failures? Really messed up lanes or even laps? Not with Katharina Hesse.