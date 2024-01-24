ColumnThe eagerness with which we publicly crush women like Sylvie Meis is downright shocking, writes Debby Gerritsen. After it became known that her relationship with Wim Beelen was over, 'gold digger' Meis had become yet another millionaire and the 'lingerie model' had once again fallen for a 'golden cock'.
Debby Gerritsen
Latest update:
08:39
