Global gold prices rose during today’s trading, to continue its gains since the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates. According to global market data, the prices of the yellow metal rose in spot transactions by 0.34%, or the equivalent of $5.99, to $1,762.07 per ounce, by 09:05 AM UAE time.

And gold futures contracts for August delivery increased by 0.53%, or $9.25, to reach $1,759.6 an ounce. In terms of other precious metals, platinum rose 0.39% to $883.8, palladium rose 2% to $2118.27, and silver rose 1.13% to $20.09 an ounce.