price movements

Futures were little changed at $1,917.17 an ounce by 11:49 GMT, with an increase of almost 1.5 percent this week.

US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,945.20.

And the yields of the US Treasury bonds for ten years gave up all the weekly gains, which supported gold, which does not yield a return, and yet the trend of the dollar towards recording the sixth weekly gains in a row limits the gains of the precious metal.

When Powell speaks later on Friday, he is likely to repeat the main ideas of the latest central bank meetings and statements, which indicated that data showing declining inflation was welcomed, but the task of confronting it is far from over.

As for other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.1 percent to $24.17 an ounce, and platinum rose 1.1 percent to $943.90.

Palladium fell 0.7 percent to $1,231.05.

Silver and platinum are on track for their best week since July 14th.

Palladium is about to decline for the second week in a row.