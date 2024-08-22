Tragedy after the end of the work shift, Giuseppe Curvà died instantly: he was only 18 years old

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened yesterday evening, Wednesday 21 August. Unfortunately the 18-year-old Joseph Curva he lost his life while walking with his horse, after a day’s work.

The news of this sudden and premature disappearance has thrown pain and despair in the hearts of the entire community. Many in these hours are publishing messages of condolence for him and his family on social media.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred yesterday evening, Wednesday, August 21st. Precisely along the road that from Acate arrives in the municipality of Roccazzo, in the province of Ragusa. Giuseppe was only 18 years old and worked as a shepherd on the farm that his family runs, in the Acate area.

The young man had spent the evening working and up until that point everything was going normally for him. After finishing everything, the 18-year-old had taken a walk with the carriagetransported by his horse. Then suddenly, however, the unthinkable happened. For reasons currently being investigated by the police, a 41-year-old local man with his Ford Kuga overwhelmed the boy.

The death of Giuseppe Curvà after the impact and the investigations of the case

The desperate started from here alarm both to the police and to the health workers. Unfortunately, the young man’s conditions appeared desperate right from the start, but the doctors, in trying to save him, decided to urgently transport him to the hospital anyway Guzzardiof Vittoria.

However, when Giuseppe arrived at the hospital he was already deceased. They had no choice in the end, but to witness his heartbreaking death.

The 41-year-old also suffered minor injuries and is hospitalized for treatment. In the meantime, the officers are doing all they can investigations on this serious accident, which has led to a heartbreaking loss. The news of this disappearance is making the rounds in the area and many are showing affection and closeness to the family, struck by a mourning so serious.