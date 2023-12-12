Today the debut of God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, the free DLC for PS5 and PS4 in which players will face a new adventure as Kratos. While awaiting publication, other interesting details have arrived from the Sony Santa Monica team, such as the fact that this expansion will add gods new Trophies to conquer.

The confirmation came from Mihir Sheth, the co-director of God of War Ragnarok, who specified that the new trophies will part of a separate listso that their achievement will be separate and independent from those of the base game and the Platinum area.

For the moment, no further details have been added on the matter, in particular how many new Trophies will be and what degrees of rarity they will have, but we will find out very soon. The launch of God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is in fact set at 18:00 Italian today, 12 December 2023.