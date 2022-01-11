The launch of the PC version from God of War is now imminent, but some players have apparently already got hold of a copy of the game. Among these is also the youtuber Sigma Hawk Gaming, who has published a video lasting two hours, all playing with mouse and keyboard.

The video, which you find in the player above, allows us to get a (very) preliminary idea of ​​the PC port of the adventure of Kratos and Atreus. Usually for action games like God of War many prefer to use a controller, but all in all the game seems enjoyable even with the mouse and keyboard combo. Unfortunately Sigma Hawk did not share the specifics of the configuration used, nor did it use a framerate counter in the recording.

The PC version of God of War will be available starting in Friday 14 January 2022. We remind you that the port supports native 4K resolution, unlocked frame rate and includes a number of graphic settings such as high resolution shadows, better reflections, GTAO (Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion) and SSDO.

The game also supports 21: 9 screens and PS5’s Dualsense, as well as AMD’s FSR, DLSS and Nvidia’s Reflex.