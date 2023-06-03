Carlos Alvarez He made headlines in recent days after revealing that he is a victim of the insecurity in the country, he went to the PNP to denounce that he is a victim of extortion and that some criminals left bullets at the door of his home. However, despite the bad moment he is going through, he will appear in the program “Jirón del humor” and he does not rule out the possibility of signing a contract to return to his old television home, Latina.

Will Carlos Álvarez return to Latina?

Many remember Carlos Álvarez for his participation in “The humor special“, where he shared roles with Jorge Benavides in Latina (ex Frecuencia Latina). Since the end of said entertainment space, he has not been seen again on the screens of the San Felipe channel, until now that he will accompany this Saturday, June 3 to the traveling comedians and the Chino Risas.

But that’s not all, the imitator left open the possibility of staying permanently in the Saturday show: “If they offer me, I can sign my contract at any time, I don’t plan to stop making my audience laugh,” said the comedian after his presentation.

Carlos Álvarez in “Jirón del humor”. Photo: Composition LR/Latina See also Carlos Álvarez: what did you say about the return of "Los comedians ambulantes" to television?

Why did Carlos Álvarez report extortion?

The comedian appeared at the Dirincri facilities to formalize his complaint. Álvarez spoke with La República to make known what was happening. He has been receiving threats through messages and calls, but he decided to go to the authorities after finding bullets in the front of his house.

“They say that they are going to kill me, that I don’t know what can happen to me. For weeks I have been receiving threats, as have many other people. Today, at 11:15 in the morning, I noticed something strange in the garden of my house and I see that They had thrown this (while showing the object). It is a 9-millimeter bullet, Langer brand. There was nothing written on it,” he said.