Glory to the heroic sailors of 1898

Proud and with the memory of their great-grandfather Rafael Altamira Crevea, president of the national commission that decided that the monument to the Heroes of Cavite and Santiago de Cuba be erected in Cartagena to the detriment of Cádiz and Ferrol, Rafael and María Luz Altamira continued joyfully on centenary act of that lighthouse-obelisk, which this Thursday brought even more honor and glory to the heroic sailors who gave their lives for Spain in 1898. Along with them, dozens of neighbors also did so from the Port esplanade decorated with flags and flags of Spain. They enjoyed a tribute full of symbolism, although far from the royal atmosphere that prevailed one hundred years ago when the artistic complex was inaugurated by Kings Alfonso XIII and Victoria Eugenia.

“It is a pride for us to be here and even more so to see what our great-grandfather did for Cartagena, which he chose as the place to build this monument, among other cities, for being the headquarters of the Navy and for its military tradition,” explained the man from Alicante. Rafael Altamira after the event. Very close to them was also Damián Niebla, great-grandson of the cannon corporal of the armored cruiser ‘Vizcaya’, survivor and protagonist in the 1923 inauguration.

The Armed Forces had a special role during the ceremony, which ended with a parade of soldiers and sailors, greatly applauded by the public. Among them was Javier Martínez del Álamo, a 70-year-old resident of Barrio Peral. “This memory is deserved for those who gave their lives in those wars and for those who continue to give their lives to defend us,” he said along with his son and grandson.

“Through their bravery they left us a legacy that we must pass on to future generations,” says the Arsenal admiral

To the sound of the prayer ‘Death is not the end’, two sailors carried a laurel wreath that they gave to the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, and the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, to place it in front of the restored complex. historical. Near them were councilors, deputies, senators and representatives of institutions and the society of Cartagena.

Against the United States



The monument, made in 1923 by the sculptor Julio González Pola, is dedicated to the heroes who gave their lives in 1898 in the bays of Santiago de Cuba and Cavite, in conditions of inferiority with respect to the enemy, the United States. Even so, they followed the orders given by their superiors and defended Spain with courage. That was what was remembered yesterday and what López Miras highlighted in his speech after reviewing the force. “Today marks a century of remembrance and gratitude to those who, defending Spain, achieved glory in defeat, because there is no greater glory than faithfully fulfilling one’s duty.”

He also had words that recalled what Spain is experiencing these days, after the investiture pact reached between PSOE and Junts. «Those of us who defend our country must do so in a bloodless manner, from concord, from understanding and from moderation. They must never be at odds with the firmness of the highest honor, that of serving Spain and the Spanish people,” she concluded, but not before saying out loud, “Long live Spain” and “Long live the King.”

“Those of us who defend the country must do so in a bloodless way, from harmony and moderation,” declares López Miras.

Arroyo indicated that as “executors” of that memory, “our role must now be to call attention again to the values ​​behind the attitudes and behaviors of those Spanish sailors,” which is none other than that of “their exemplary submission to the political order.

The chief admiral of the Cartagena Arsenal, Pedro Luis de la Puente García-Ganges, also presided over the event. Of the heroes he said that “through their bravery they left us a legacy that we must preserve and transmit to future generations.” And he added: “In this centenary we renew our commitment to the ideals for which our heroes fought and we pledge to maintain them.” The centenary was attended by the Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez, and the president of the Regional Assembly, Visitación Martínez.