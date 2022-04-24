People usually differ in their inclinations, whims, and favorite destinations, and rarely do we find one place where hearts and minds meet, without disagreement or hesitation. Every person has what he is looking for in the global village, the most important of these things is to fill the passion with longing and nostalgia for the homeland, where the countries of the world have gathered everything that distinguishes and beautifies them in one place, offering a rich meal of entertainment, fun and excitement.

The current season was distinguished at all levels, after a difficult stage imposed by the Corona pandemic on the world, and it left a difficult psychological imprint on people, as the visitor finds himself, as soon as he enters the village land, in a world of imagination, which includes wonders and oddities, and everything that a person searches for in culture and entertainment. And fun and excitement, regardless of his nationality or age, it was founded to deliver its message to all ages.

Challenges:

The global village used to break all records, and compete in all challenges, as the number of its visitors never decreased, despite the current season coinciding with the global event, Expo 2020 Dubai, which also witnessed millions of visits, as well as the specter of fear of Corona infection that owned many was a great challenge, However, the preventive measures imposed by the village boosted the confidence of its visitors, and provided them with a journey filled with a sense of safety.

Attract:

The Global Village is considered the most attractive destination for those looking for an exceptional experience of fun, whether from families or individuals of different nationalities, in addition to photography enthusiasts, and content makers. In its current season, the village has succeeded in emphasizing that Dubai was and will remain a magnet for entertainment, culture and excitement locally, regionally and globally.

The Global Village has proven its capabilities and identity as a pioneering brand of Emirati origin and spirit, and has contributed in an influential way to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for entertainment and tourism this year, in which the country celebrated its 50th year and the golden jubilee of its union.

The current season of the village had special preparations, which started by adding more than 2500 square meters of corridors and streets, increasing seating areas, and many places designated to enjoy eating with many additions and landmarks, which will form wonderful photography stations for guests, and the village was keen to add more than On 15 new theatrical shows on the entertainment agenda, in addition to creating the first exciting show that includes water adventures in the region under the slogan “The Interesting Show Heroes of the Harbor.

The village also succeeded in providing a heavy dose of entertainment, as it hosted some of the most distinguished touring shows in its history, including “Dangerous Pirates”, “Live Light Poles”, “Tallest Old Man”, “The Very Clean Show”, “The Car of Songs” and “Robo XXL”, “The Runaway Gift”, “Dueling Knights”, “Cool Bubble Bike”, “The Living Tree”, “The Clown Car”, “Fugitive Gingerbread”, “Lots of Pizza”, “Old Rocket”, Sleepwalking clowns on bicycles.

As usual, the Global Village succeeded in enriching the shopping and dining experiences for its visitors, in addition to the entertainment offerings it presented during the 26th season, which witnessed cooperation with a group of the most important international brands, to present the first entertainment adventure destination for the character “Peter Rabbit” in the world, and the addition of a four-wheeled theater Dimensions for Ripley’s Museum experiences (believe it or not), and this season is one of the largest in its history in terms of unique content and creative concepts on which we will build new successes and ensure greater growth in the future.



