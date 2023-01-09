“Gladiator”, the film with Russell Crowe, arrived more than 23 years ago to rekindle the passion for gladiator stories in ancient Rome. Its success was complete, so fans have been asking for a sequel for years and now their dream will finally come true.

Director Ridley Scott He pointed out that the sequel is his priority now that he finished making “Napoleon” and has cleared his schedule. However, we already have important details about the plot and cast.

What will “Gladiator 2” be about?

Two decades after the first installment, the plot centers on Lucius, Lucila’s son and Commodus’ nephew who died at the hands of Máximo. He will be influenced by the figure of the late Roman general and he does not forget the hatred that the emperor kept for him.

For this occasion, the production chose Paul Mescal, known for his roles in “Normal people” and “Aftersun”, as the lead. It only remains to wait for the first advances to see him characterized with his character.

Will Russell Crowe return as Maximo?

Russell Crowe as Maximo in “Gladiator.” Photo: Universal Pictures

As we saw at the end of “Gladiator”, Máximo died and it is not expected that the sequel will feature the appearance of Russell Crowe. Despite this, the possibility of this taking place would be through flashbacks and using CGI to rejuvenate the actor.

Regarding the role of the general, it is known that he will have a lot of influence on Lucius’ formation and decisions as if he were a father figure or childhood hero.