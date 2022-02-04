Giuseppe Benignini, a Venezuelan model who spent time with Michelle Soifer, was recorded leaving the country and arriving in the city of Santa Cruz, in Bolivia. Magaly Medina, in a report that she issued this Thursday, February 3, showed these images and also highlighted that the foreigner did not pay her outstanding debt.

After ending his relationship with the singer, the popular ‘Little Prince’ earned a bad reputation as a delinquent client. This, due to the complaints of relatives and non-payment of rent for the premises where he sold his hamburgers.

Affected talk about Giuseppe Benignini’s debts

In this sense, the show program contacted the owner of said establishment, who stressed that the young man did not settled the account of more than 7,000 soles.

“Nothing, he didn’t pay a single sun, for not having problems with a Venezuelan, I swear I prefer nothing, he even said that some things had been left in the premises, all that is a lie. It was four months, at 1,800 soles per month, but I don’t want to know anything, “he declared in a phone call.

Renzo Centeno, another of those affected he lent 8,000 soles to the Venezuelan, he was outraged at how Giuseppe Benignini has left him. “No, he did not pay anything, he is lost. I already gave up the money, he is a scammer, “he said.

Giuseppe Benignini claims to have had difficult times

In October 2021, Giuseppe Benignini gave some statements to Love and fire, showing himself affected after his breakup with Michelle Soifer and the complaints against him.

“When all this happened, I fell into a deep depression. I am very sentimental. I miss my family. All of this hurt me a lot. I locked myself in my room and asked ‘Giani’ (manager) to bring me pills to medicate me because I was sick, “said the young man at the time.