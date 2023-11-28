Giulia Cecchettin, Turetta’s interrogation concluded

It ended after about half an hour the warrant interrogation of Filippo Turetta in the Verona prison. The young man accused of the murder of Giulia Cecchettin was heard Benedetta Vitolo in the presence of prosecutor Andrea Petroni and his defender Giovanni Caruso.



According to Ansa, in the few minutes he remained before the investigating judge Turetta was in tears and notably cried before being taken away when the interrogation ended. He chose not to answer the judge’s questions. It is not yet clear whether or not she made spontaneous statements, although it seems that he did not say a word. The lawyer is still in prison for an interview with the 21-year-old after the interrogation.

Cecchettin case: sister Giulia’s lawyer, Filippo a nagging molester

That of Giulia Cecchetin is “a murder aggravated by stalking”. This is said by the lawyer Nicodemo Gentile, Elena Cecchetin’s trusted lawyer. “Filippo Turetta has proven to be a ‘nagging harasser’, in fact, his behaviour, as emerging from several elements already collected by us, it is characterized by multiple and reiterated behaviors that describe ‘hunger for possession’ towards our Giulia”, we read in a note. “A psychological siege which had caused the girl to experience a state of disorientation and important anxiety. A masterful use of the relationship that pushed Turetta first to perpetrate repeated acts of harassment and control, also through incessant calls and messages, and then, finally, murder, in order to gratify his persecutory will”.

