Model Gisele Bündchen, 42, reprises her iconic revealing look from 2004

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen repeated her candid image of 19 years ago and delighted fans. Relevant pictures published Page Six.

The 42-year-old model showed up at a party in Brazil wearing a black Camarote Brahma crop top and low-waisted white jeans that showed off her toned midsection. In her hands she held a golden bag, and her outfit was complemented by bracelets, a pendant, hoop earrings and several rings. At the same time, Bündchen’s hair was loose.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel recreated the iconic outfit she wore to the 2004 Rio de Janeiro Carnival. Then the celebrity was photographed in a similar cropped red T-shirt and light jeans with studs and a low rise, combined with a red lace as a belt.

In January, Gisele Bündchen also starred in a purple swimsuit by the luxury brand Versace, which is decorated with a cape and a deep V-shaped neckline. It is known that this candid photo shoot also took place in Miami.

Gisele Bündchen was the highest paid model in the world according to Forbes from 2004 to 2013. She dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio from 2000 to 2005. In October 2022, Bündchen divorced athlete Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.