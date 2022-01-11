Gisela Valcárcel and her ex-partner, sports journalist Bruno Cavassa, were caught on a night out. The program Amor y fuego broadcast a preview of the images that it will present this Tuesday, January 11, through the Willax TV signal. In the video, the host of The Artist of the Year is seen leaving the food court with her ex-boyfriend.

“The mysterious nocturnal encounter of Gisela and her ex Bruno Cavassa”, reads in the promotion of the program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

According to Bruno Cavassa’s posts on Instagram, he would have a partner. For her part, Gisela Valcárcel is single, but she has not yet commented on the matter.

In November 2021, the sports journalist appeared on the program Because today is Saturday with Andrés, where he clarified that his link with the América TV presenter was only friends.

A brief relationship

Gisela Valcárcel and Bruno Cavassa had a brief romance after the host of Reinas del show divorced from soccer player Roberto Martínez, in 1998.

At that time, the ex-partner also exposed their relationship in the national media; however, shortly after making it official, it came to an end.

Gisela Valcárcel and Bruno Cavassa. Photo: GLR

Who is Bruno Cavassa?

Bruno Cavassa is a sports journalist. He achieved fame on Peruvian television with the program Goles en Acción (1992-2001) . He also directed the sequences: What has become of your life and The goals bets. He has made international coverage in Copa Libertadores, America, Qualifiers and World Cups of soccer.