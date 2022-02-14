The issue of the transition to electric mobility remains at the center of the discussion, not only in the sector but also in politics. The last to intervene on the delicate question of the transformation that the automotive industry is undergoing and the consequences for the related industries was Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economic Development who stressed the need for a strategy that can preserve jobs and enhance the technological innovations that are available. The Lega exponent took stock of the period of economic tension, highlighting the problems that will arise. with the stop to the sale of diesel and petrol in favor of electric by 2035.

“Let us ask ourselves what the state can do in the face of the digital and energy revolution or the shock that affects the automotive sector, which must leave the traditional endothermic models – Giorgetti explained during an interview with Il Corriere della Sera – Meanwhile, we risk spreading unemployment in the industry displaced by the imposition of the switch to electric cars by 2035. If there are tens of billions to redesign the industrial sectors, fine. But if not, what are we doing? I think of her as Tavares. CO2 must be abated, yes. But there is no industrial evaluation of the technological sovereignty and strategic autonomy of Europe. In all this electric car fever, China is the supplier of the raw materials. There is the control of much of the lithium, cobalt, silicon. It means putting Europe’s leading manufacturing sector in the hands of others, far from us. Is it possible that no one thinks about it? We are for the principle of zero emissions, but on the basis of technological neutrality. “

On the work front then, Giorgetti wanted to emphasize the need to commit to supporting the sector so that unemployment does not spread: “The new electricity supply chain will in any case require half the manpower employed today by the traditional one. Automotive companies must be helped to reconvert by making program agreements and development contracts available. But they are too slow, bureaucratic tools. This sector must be heavily financed, we have already asked the Ministry of Economy for it ”.