A suspect has been arrested for the so-called Gilgo Beach murders, a famous unsolved case since the appearance over several years of at least ten bodies on a beach area in upstate New Yorkas reported by the authorities this Friday.

Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was arrested late on Thursday and charged this Friday for the alleged murder of three of those womenwhile he is considered the main suspect in the death of a fourth, according to court documents.

Heuermann appeared before a judge in the Long Island region (New York) to plead not guilty to the accusations, according to local media, which ensure that the alleged serial killer did not show any kind of emotion during the hearing.

The man, married with two children, is accused of a series of crimes that date back to 2010 and that were highly publicized in the United States.

Why was the case reopened?

The case was opened as a result of the disappearance in May of that year of a woman who worked as a prostitute on Long Island; In the following months, while searching for clues about her whereabouts, police discovered several bodies in a remote coastal area near where she had last been seen.

All of them turned out to be young women who were prostitutes and, over time, the remains of a total of nine women (including the one originally sought), as well as a man and a baby, were found in the area.

For years, the police consider that at least several of them would be victims of a serial killer.

The investigation of the authorities

After a long time with the investigation at a standstill, in 2020 authorities released a photograph of a belt marked with initials that they believed that it could belong to the presumed murderer and asked for the citizen’s collaboration to try to identify him.

Finally, researchers made breakthroughs thanks to a registered vehicle in his name and using technology to determine the location of several disposable mobile phones that they believed the killer may have used to contact his victims, according to investigative sources cited by The New York Times.

This led to two areas: one in the town of Massapequa Park, where Heuermann resided, and another in midtown Manhattan, where he had his office.

Last January, according to various media, police officers recovered pizza slices from their trash and analyzed traces of DNAwhich were found to be compatible with others that had been recovered from a corpse.

Authorities accessed the internet history of the suspect, who between March 2022 and June 2023 reportedly made more than 200 searches related to the Gilgo Beach case.

EFE