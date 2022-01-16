About a month after the announcement in which he confided the disease he suffers from, Gigi D’agostino is back on social networks: his words

With his music at the turn of the 90s and 2000s he made millions of people dance and his myth has never faded. Gigi D’Agostino can be safely considered as a true living legend of dance music. Some time ago he announced to the social world that he was suffering from a bad disease. Today, obviously after weeks of treatment, he showed up again on social media, sending a message of thanks to all those who are showing him affection and closeness.

The hundreds of thousands of fans of Gigi D’Agostino, some time ago, followed the bad disease that hit the Turin deejay legend of the 90s and 2000s.

To announce his conditions he had thought of it himself, publishing on his social profiles a note explaining everything. These were his words:

Unfortunately, for some months now I have been fighting against a serious illness that has hit me aggressively … It is constant pain … it does not give me peace … The suffering consumes me … it has made me very weak … but I continue to struggle … I hope to find a little bit of relief …. Thank you for all the good wishes you are sending me today … They give me so much strength … they warm my heart ❤ A lot of Love … Gigi.

Update on the conditions of Gigi D’Agostino

More than four weeks have now passed since that message. Four weeks in which no one has heard from of the musician, composer and deejay.

TO break the silence, yesterday afternoon, the idol of thousands and thousands of young people of the 90s thought about it.

Gigi Dag, the nickname with which it is commonly called, has in fact published a photo of him on Instagram. In the shot we see him walking, with the help of a walker, at his house. If on the one hand you notice a not too hidden one fragility, on the other you can also see the force that Gigi is putting into his fight.

In the caption, then, a message still addressed to all those who are showing him closeness and affection. Here are his words:

I hope this new year gives me some peace and strength … A hug of beautiful things to all of you … Thanks for your thoughts … Much Love ❤️ Gigi …

In the comments section of the post many friends have commented and shown closeness. Among the many stand out the comments of Alessandro Cattelan, the rapper Clementine and the console colleague Ralf.