'NCIS: Naval Criminology' will bring back Leroy Jethro Gibbshistorical character played by Mark Harmon for 19 seasons. However, contrary to what many expect, the legendary head of the Naval Criminal Investigation Service will not return to the series, which is just a few days away from releasing its 21st installment, but rather a new fiction will be made that will tell of his beginnings as an agent. special in the office NCIS at Camp Pendleton.

This series about a young Gibbs will be called 'NCIS: Origins' and, in this way, it will become the fifth title derived from the original fiction, which began on September 23, 2023, along with 'NCIS: Los Angeles', 'NCIS: New Orleans', 'NCIS: Hawaii' i' and 'NCIS: Sydney'.

When does 'NCIS: Origins' premiere?

CBS, the medium in charge of the production of 'NCIS'noted that the new series will be broadcast during the 2024-2025 season, and, Although there is no exact release date, it is likely that it will be released in September of this year.. The reason why this month could be the month of its premiere is because, throughout 20 seasons, the original series chose September to begin its deliveries, with the exception of season 21, which will begin on February 12, 2024.

David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal are responsible for co-writing the pilot and will also be executive producers and co-showrunners of the series. Both wrote for the saga for 10 years, so 'NCIS: Origins' would have the same essence of the original fiction.

For its part, Amy Reisenbachpresident of CBS Entertainment, was excited and honored to continue the legacy of 'NCIS'. “Viewers can expect Mark Harmon to return to CBS to tell the complex and mysterious story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early years in 'NCIS: Origins,' which will build on the character's rich legacy while reintroducing the fan-favorite characters and meet new ones,” he said.

Who will play Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins'?

Mark Harmonwho gave life to Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 19 years, he will not play the historical character again in 'NCIS: Origins', since the new series will deal with the beginnings of Gibbs' career. Taking this situation into account, the actor who will play him in said fiction is still unknown; However, casting for the role will begin in the coming days, as indicated Sean Harmonson of Mark, who will be the executive producers of the new project.

What will 'NCIS: Origins' be about?

“In the series, Gibbs begins his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS office at Camp Pendleton, where he forges his place on a brave and ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks,” notes the official synopsis of 'NCIS: Origins'which previews the return of Gibbs' old boss, who was played by Muse Watson.