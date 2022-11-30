Until recently, it was believed that giant sea turtles, which reach a length of more than 3 meters from head to tail, were only found in the waters around North America, but what scientists have found has shattered that belief.

And the American “CNN” website said that scientists have discovered the largest sea turtle ever found, in Europe, specifically in the Pyrenees mountains in northern Spain.

And they called this species the name “Leviathanochelys aenigmatica”, given that “Leviathan” means sea monsters, in a clear reference to the large size of the body of this creature, while “chelys” translates to a turtle, while “aenigmatica” means puzzle, according to Sky News Arabia.

According to the study, published Thursday in the journal “Scientific Reports”, the presence of this unusual animal in this part of the world reveals that “giant turtles were more common than previously thought.”

Prior to this discovery, the largest species ever found in Europe were only 1.5 meters long, with an average weight of between 300 and 500 kilograms.

However, the newly found turtle bone fragments indicate that the body of “Leviathanochelys” was 3.7 meters long, roughly the size of a sedan.

“We never thought it was possible to find something like this,” said Albert Celes, a co-author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at the Miquel Crusafont Institute of Paleontology in Spain.

“Also, it is very rare to find bone fragments that tell you a little bit about past lives,” he added.