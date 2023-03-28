The journalist and television presenter Gianni Minà has died at the age of 84. The announcement of his disappearance on his official Facebook page. “Gianni Minà left us after a short heart disease. He was never left alone, and was surrounded by the love of his family and closest friends. A special thanks goes to Professor Fioranelli and the staff of the Villa del Rosario clinic who gave us the freedom to say goodbye with serenity”.

Born in Turin on 17 May 1938, Gianni Minà began his career as a journalist in 1959 at ‘Tuttosport’ (of which he was then director from 1996 to 1998). In 1960 he made his debut in Rai collaborating in the creation of sports reports on the Olympic Games in Rome. He landed on ‘Sprint’, a sports magazine directed by Maurizio Barendson, starting in 1965 he worked on documentaries and investigations for numerous programs, including ‘Tv7’, ‘AZ, un fatto come e perché’, ‘Dribbling’, ‘Odeon . Everything that makes a show’ and ‘Gulliver’. With Renzo Arbore and Maurizio Barendson he founded ‘L’altra Domenica’. In 1976 he was hired at ‘Tg2’, directed by Andrea Barbato. In 1981 he won the ‘Premio Saint Vincent’ as the best television journalist of the year. After collaborating with Giovanni Minoli on ‘Mixer’, he made his debut as host of ‘Blitz’, a Raidue program of which he is also the author, which welcomes guests such as Eduardo De Filippo, Federico Fellini, Jane Fonda, Enzo Ferrari, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Muhammad Wings.

Minà followed eight World Cups and seven Olympics, as well as dozens of world boxing championships, including the historic ones from the time of Muhammad Ali. In 1987 Minà became famous all over the world for a sixteen-hour interview with Fidel Castro, the Cuban president, for a documentary from which a book was made: the report entitled ‘Fidel tells Che’.

SANJULIAN – “We are losing an original, attentive and never dull journalist, a man who loved culture. Bye, Gianni” tweeted the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano.