Before starting the Qatar World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi He made it clear that this was going to be his last participation in a World Cup with the Argentina team. However, Gianni Infantino, Fifa president, wants to change that thinking.

Lionel Messi was able to take a weight off his shoulders after winning the World Cup with his country’s jersey, he lifted the most desired trophy in the world as captain and now he wants to be away from the media spotlight.

The ’10’ decided to go to Inter Miami to give his family some peace after difficult years in Barcelona and Paris and wants to evaluate his future year by year.

Messi has made it clear in several interviews that these will be his last South American qualifiers and that his desire is to retire from the Argentina national team after playing the Copa América 2024.

“I still don’t think about it, I’m honest. I like to play, I enjoy being with a ball, being on the court, competing and training. I don’t know how much longer I’m going to play, but I’ll try to take advantage as long as I can, until I’m good, and then I’ll see. For later, there is time to think, analyze and choose. Today, the most important thing is to enjoy what is left, be it little or much but to the fullest,” said the Argentine star in an interview for AppleTV.

Gianni Infantino’s plans are different. The president of Fifa was present at the Conmebol ‘Match of Legends’, that had the Colombians Freddy Guarín, Mario Alberto Yepes, Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama and Francisco Maturanaand surprised when talking about Lionel Messi.

Infantino made it clear that Messi is stainless and hopes to see him at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada: “In the next one, in the one after that and in 2034 too. Until whenever I want,” were his words when asked about the possibility of the orbital event playing.

