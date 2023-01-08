Home » News » Gianluca Vialli: the last love dedication of his wife

Gianluca Vialli’s funeral will be held privately in London, with a ceremony that is as “cheerful” as possible, as the former Sampdoria and Juventus footballer has always wanted. Tomorrow will be a day of mourning for his city, Cremona, as the last message of love written by his wife Cathryn White Cooper arrives.

That between Gianluca Vialli And Catherine White Cooper it was a great love, until the end. The first meeting between the two took place thanks to football: in those days, in fact, Gianluca Vialli had moved from Juventus to the Chelsea and it was precisely in the English capital that he met the one that would later become his wife.

In the 2003 the marriage, to seal a deep and sincere love, which did not fail even in the last moments of Vialli’s life. Waiting for the very confidential funeral to be held in private form to London tomorrow – while in Cremona a day of mourning has been proclaimed for the city with flags at half-mast – the wife she broke the silence, with the last dedication of love for her husband.

Gianluca Vialli: his wife breaks the silence

Catherine White Cooperin these hours of mourning and deep pain, intervened with a note, in which she once again expressed all the love she felt for Gianluca Vialli and thanked all those who showed closeness and affection in such a delicate moment:

Luca was a very talented sportsman and respected by all. But he was also the husband and the father more affectionate of the world. We are devastated. Thanks for all your sincere love and support.

Today also came the words of Cathryn’s twin sister, Libby, who in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport recalled how it is still too early to speak, given that these are such sad days full of pain. “With her courage and her words she conveyed an important message to all those who struggle against cancer“, he said.