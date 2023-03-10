Gianella and Jesus Neyra, popular entertainers, not only stand out for their blood relationship, but also for their shared passion for acting. Furthermore, the two figures have ezio, his brother. The second child of the marriage between Giannina Magagna Sicheri and Jesús Neyra (father) assumed an important position in the National Library of Peru some time ago (BNP); however, she subsequently gave up on him. We tell you more details about Ezio Neyra below.

Who is Ezio, the brother of Gianella and Jesús Neyra?

ezio neyra He presents himself on his personal LinkedIn as a writer, editor, teacher, and manager of cultural and social projects. He has studied Sociology at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP) and holds a Master’s and Ph.D. in Hispanic Studies from Brown University.

Currently, Ezio Neyra is director of the Department of Literature at the Adolfo Ibáñez University, located in the southern country, Chile. Previously, he has been an independent editor and professor of Literature at various study centers in Chile, the US, Mexico, and Peru.

Ezio Neyra usually posts snapshots with his well-known brothers, Gianella and Jesús. Photo: La República composition/Instagram capture

As a writer, he has managed to publish titles such as “Tsunami”, “All my deaths”, “Something will have to be done in the meantime” and “Passenger in Havana”. In the family sphere, he maintains a fairly close relationship with both Gianella and Jesús, with whom he shares pleasant moments.

Why did Ezio, brother of Gianella and Jesús Neyra, resign from the BNP?

Ezio Neyra came to work for the National Library of Peru (BNP) in the summer of 2020. Thus, in accordance with Supreme Resolution No. 001-2020-MC, the then Minister of Culture, Sonia Guillén Oneeglio, appointed him in the position of institutional head of the BNP. The document was also signed by the then President of the Republic, Martín Vizcarra Cornejo.

However, he performed these functions for less than two years. According to what he revealed in an interview for RPP, in 2021, It was the former head of the Mincul Ciro Gálvez who requested his resignation from office.

Ezio Neyra was appointed as head of the BNP at the beginning of 2020. Photo: Tour Gourmet Magazine

This situation occurred, in the words of ezio neyra, within the framework of due formality and appealing to the trustworthy character of the position. Given this, he submitted his resignation, which was accepted in Supreme Resolution No. 007-2021-MC. In the same document, Edwin Coico, Secretary General of the Ministry of Culture, was designated as manager. This text was signed by Pedro Castillo Terrones and Ciro Gálvez.

What did Ezio Neyra study?

The brother of Gianella Neyra studied sociology at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. She also has an MA in Hispanic Studies and a PH.D in Hispanic American Literature from Brown University. At his alma mater, he also served as a professor, assistant, and project editor.

Ezio Neyra studied sociology at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. Photo: The Peruvian See also The Community has allocated 544 million for three years from the 'Next Generation' funds

‘Mujeres de la PM’: how did the new program hosted by Gianella Neyra go?

On Saturday March 4, the program “Women of the PM”conducted by Gianella Neyra, Katia Condos, Almendra Gomelsky and Rebeca Escribns, returned to the small screen with new faces . During her debut, she faced other well-known shows like “JB en ATV” and “El reventonazo de la Chola”.

According to the measurement company Ibope, “Mujeres de la PM” had a 9.8 rating and was ranked second in the preferences of Peruvian households and a few points different from “El reventonazo del verano”, hosted by Ernesto Pimentel.

Gianella Neyra leads the program “Mujeres de la PM” along with other artists. Photo: Instagram/Gianella Neyra

This was the presentation of Gianella Neyra as the fourth host of “Mujeres de la PM”

“Women of the PM” it had reserved with total discretion the identity of its fourth member. However, on the day of its premiere, it was revealed who will accompany Almendra Gomelsky, Rebeca Escribns, Katia Condos in driving. On board a motorcycle and dressed in black, Gianella Neyra confirmed her presence on television to the surprise of her companions. “There’s no way they’d do this show without me,” she said. Cristian Rivero’s partner.

“Women of the PM” on Spotify and YouTube

“Women of the PM” it came to television through the América TV signal; however, this format was born as podcast in the year 2022. Almendra Gomelsky, Rebeca Escribns, Katia Condos and Gianella Neyra They stole the hearts of netizens with their hilarious and varied conversations ranging from friendship to paranormal experiences.

It should be noted that the four seasons of this podcast are found on the platforms Youtube and Spotify.

Gianella Neyra assures that there was no way they would make “Mujeres de la PM” without her. Photo: La República/América TV composition

How many children does Gianella Neyra have?

Gianella Neyra currently has two children. The first of them was the result of her relationship with the Argentine Segundo Cernadas. The second is the son of the actress and the driver Cristian Rivero.

Gianella Neyra and Christian Rivero have a son together, but neither have wedding plans. Photo: Diffusion

How did Gianella Neyra and Cristian Rivero meet?

Although Cristian Rivero confessed that he had already met his current wife because he asked her for an autograph. It was not until 2011 when Gianella Neyra dealt with him because they starred in the novel “Lalola”. In that year, the actress was separating from her first husband, the Argentine Segundo Cernadas.

“She became an actress and everyone looked up to her and I did too. I used to go with my neighborhood friends to see where she filmed the soap operas to see the actors come and go. She doesn’t remember when I asked her for an autograph. I pass the time and coincidences of life we ​​work together ”, declared the television host in 2021.