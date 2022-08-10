“This is cool” is the new reality show that will air on Willax TV this Saturday, August 13, starting at 7:00 pm One of the surprises of this format is that Gian Piero Díaz will be the host along with his partner Rossana Fernández Maldonado. In this way, the presenter returns to the work that made him more popular, such as when he was in “This is war” and “Combat”.

Gian Piero Díaz in the recordings of “Esto es bacán”

Through his official TikTok account, the Zumba dancer shared a video revealing the first images of Gian Piero Diaz as host of “Esto es bacán”. Next to him appears Rossana Fernández Maldonado.

“’Esto es bacán’ is a competition format, where two teams will face each other in order to help Peruvian families most needy, ”wrote the reality boy. The clip already exceeds more than 7,000 reactions from netizens on the platform.

“This is cool”: who will be the members?

Then, it is observed participants that will be presented at the premiere of the show. Some of them have already been made known, which are: Zumba, Elías Montalvo, the tennis player Duilio Vallebuona and Alejandro Pino, known as the ‘Chocolatito’. However, there are still more faces to discover.

What time does “Esto es bacán” start?