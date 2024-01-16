'The Great Chef: Celebrities' He threw the house out of the window with his 'Great Dance Pollada' held last Monday, January 15. During this episode, a curious moment occurred between Giacomo Bocchio and the participant Mauricio Mesoneswho made an important promise that involves the Tacneño chef's girlfriend, Brenda Davila. In this note, we tell you why the judge of the Latina culinary reality show was shocked by the singer's comment.

What was Mauricio Mesones' promise to Giacomo Bocchio that left him in shock?

In the last edition of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', there was a great party for 'The big danceable dick' in which judges Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio chose the participants who would belong to their team.

The Tacneño chef selected to join his group Mauricio Mesones, who made him a promise while they were dressing the dish they were going to present. The singer offered Bocchio to perform his song 'La cumbia linda del amor' at his wedding with his girlfriend Brenda Dávila.

Given this news, Bocchio He was shocked and said enthusiastically: “Look, I'll take you at your word.” “You see, this is how I get invited everywhere,” he commented. Inns with a smile.

When will the marriage between Giacomo Bocchio and Brenda Dávila take place?

Weeks after the marriage proposal, Giacomo Bocchio He told when the wedding with his girlfriend would be Brenda Davila. In that sense, the Tacneño chef revealed some details of his marriage.

“(We got married) As soon as possible, as soon as we have a break from 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'… We are not people who seek to show off anything, we are doing this as a public commitment, but we are going to do it with the people closest to us.” to us, with the people we know love us”, commented to Infobae.