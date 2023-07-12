Giacomo Bocchio He was not present in the edition of this Tuesday, July 11, in “The great chef: famous”. One of the first participants to notice her absence was Katia Palma, who recently has been starring in a new ‘shippeo’ with the popular chef. In this edition, tribute was paid to Korean culture and, when the jury entered, the cook who has a YouTube channel did not appear and the former member of “I am” had a peculiar reaction.

What did Katia Palma say about the absence of Giacomo Bocchio?

After the presentation of Pelaez, Natalia Salas commented that, along with her partner Katia Palma, she has noticed that there is an empty place on the jury. Immediately, the former member of “El santo convento” questioned the fact that giacomo not be present in the program.

“There’s someone missing here. Where’s my sapling?”, expressed the funny actress. After that, the host of the culinary reality show explained who will take the place of the beloved chef in this Tuesday’s edition.

Who replaced Giacomo Bocchio in “The Great Chef”?

In the aforementioned edition of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, Giacomo Bocchio did not appear for the second time and the person in charge of taking his place was Hwang Jeong Tae, cook of Korean origin also called Nio. He has a restaurant that serves food from his native country and was in charge of guiding the participants in the preparation of their dishes.