Ghost Recon will have a new chapter, with a new game in the series to come announced today, October 5, 2021, from Ubisoft with a presentation event linked to the twentieth anniversary of the series, as you can also see from the streaming ready and reported above.

The 20th Anniversary Showcase dedicated to Ghost Recon obviously includes a celebration of the series, but what is of greatest interest is precisely the fact that, within the event, there is also a “worldwide reveal of a totally new Ghost Recon project”, which will therefore come presented today.

According to some leaks, not confirmed at the moment but reported by Gamespot and Eurogamer.net, it seems that the title in question may be Ghost Recon: Frontline and should present some interesting news for the series, according to the leakers with a possible return to the more typical linearity in the level design, but these at the moment seem speculations without confirmation.

In any case, what is certain is that the presentation is set for today, October 5, 2021, starting at 19:00 in Italy, as is clear from the YouTube streaming memo, pending further information from Ubisoft.

As for the series in question, the latest chapter released is Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which has also been updated for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and some time ago with the particular Amber Sky event crossover with Rainbow Six Siege. We will therefore discover today the future of the series, which obviously will directly involve the platforms next gen.