He reality from Telecinco Big Brother Duo has just started and among all its contestants there is a very special one, none other than Aurah Ruiz, who She is not a typical participant: she is an infiltrator of the organization, something that his colleagues are unaware of.

Only her contest partner, Ana Herminia, knows the truth, something that must hide at all costs so that Aurah can carry out her missionsunder penalty of punishment if he spills the beans.

“I think I have them very deceivedthey can’t realize anything. “I’m good at getting into the role,” said Aurah during this Sunday’s gala.

“I’m not going to stay and I’m very sorry, but I can’t continue here. I still don’t know when I’m leaving, but I can’t“, Aurah showed that her first mission was to contradict her partner Vanessa in everything (64% of the audience voted for that option) and to respond only with the truth, whatever it was (except in what concerned his infiltration).

The announced and declared ‘trap’ came when it became known that there would be some first nominations. The organization, as announced by the presenter himself, Carlos Sobera, He had to make sure that Aurah wasn’t one of the contestants who came to the fore.

“The immunity test consists of a cultural test, and as we we have to make sure she responds better and more than the rest, what have we done? Trap!” Sobera confessed to the audience.

And Aurah had been given the questions and answers so that she could study them and respond like this perfectly. Thus, she, along with Marieta, Sergio and Manuel Cortés were declared immune and were freed from the nomination.

The one who was unlucky was her contest partner, Well, Ana Herminia, Vanessa, Javier and Romina were voted as the first nominees officers.