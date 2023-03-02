These days in the house of Big Brother Vip there is a lot of talk about the Edoardo Donnamaria story who would have touched Nicole Murgia’s breast and Antonella Fiordelisi no longer wants to know about him.

To all this was added a video in which Luca Onestini reveals that Donnamaria allegedly had a heated confrontation with one of the best-known personalities of Italian entertainment: Fedez. But what happened? A few days ago Onestini, entering the garden and speaking with Edoardo, brought up a past episode of an alleged quarrel between the face of Forum and Fedez.

Edoardo immediately wanted to clarify by explaining how things really went. “One time we were standing there at the bar and he half pushed me, by accident. I told him something, he was like ‘Oh, good what?’. But he didn’t beat me!” – Donnamaria’s words which she concluded by saying that then the two also joked.

In the end, Edoardo explained that it would all have ended with a laugh and that it was a minor event. At the moment Fedez has not commented on anything, but the web is anxiously awaiting stories with his story. But, for weeks, Federico Lucia has been limiting himself to publishing stories, so expectations are low. However, it is probable that he will talk about it in the Thursday 2 March episode of Gf Vip, together with the turbulent affair with Antonella Fiordelisi.