Casa del Grande Fratello always has big and unexpected surprises in store for us. The VIP Wilma he has always shown that he has broken down the wall of generational difference during his journey at #GFVIP by confronting all the young people of the House. In recent days, the singer has approached the VIP Daniel and during one of their many confrontations the VIP declared her “You are so beautiful that it is a sin not to love you” leaving his adventure companion speechless.

Love, as we know, has no age and she, at the age of 77, fell in love with the 32-year-old former tronista Daniele Dal Moro. “Coming here I could imagine everything except this. Yes everything but this. Now I live it as it comes. This thing makes me feel good ”, she confided to her adventure partner. To then better discuss his state of mind and the emotions he feels towards the young roommate: “I like being here because I don’t say ‘I wonder if I meet this person’, but I say ‘here I know he’s for sure he’. But there is an abyss between us. I am also ashamed and I am embarrassed to admit these things”.

“In here I was reborn” says the singer to the landlord, “He awakened me” she continues thinking of her partner and declaring that there are no barriers to love. The VIP is proud of the path she is on, Big Brother is helping her to break down several walls and fears and, teased by Alfonso, the singer openly expresses herself “I’m already in love with Daniele”. Among the applause and warmth of the studio audience, the VIP joins her partner in the living room, squeezing him in a sweet and emotional embrace.

But that is not all. The Ligurian artist even came to air the possibility that Dal Moro too fell in love with her: “He also often says ‘I have Wilma and then comes the rest’. Anything can happen. I am a mature woman and I know that anything can happen. Antonino said ‘the risk is that Wilma gets crushed and he doesn’t want to’. But the only one with whom she has an open relationship is me. When we went in there… impressed! But I have to put up barriers so as not to get hurt, I have to do it. I’m ready for anything I don’t limit myself. Let’s say that in my wall I put a gate to enter. I won’t feel bad if nothing happens, if something comes then it’s fine. Yesterday I threw a bowler hat, I told him ‘do you love me? He made the gesture as if to say ‘above everything’. Maybe he loves me as a person, because I understand that. He is cancer ascendant cancer like my ex. However I like him a lot as a person, he woke me up ”, she concluded. We just have to wait for developments. Or rather, twists and turns.