In the last episode of the GF Vip, live, there was the intervention of Enzo Paolo Turchi to clarify the controversies born with Nathaly Caldonazzo. Discussions arose due to some statements made by the woman and, concerning the dancer. The argument arises when Nathaly brags about the friendship that binds Enzo Paolo to his mom, Leontine Snell.

Source GF Vip study

But not only that, the gieffina Nathaly also claims to have been invited to their wedding. All this triggers the doubts of Carmen Russo. La gieffina claims to do not remember: nor to have invited the Caldonazzo at the wedding, neither much less friendship that her husband it would have with mom by Nathaly. But there is something wrong.

In fact the two protagonists, namely the Snell and Enzo Paolo, boast a career like dancers famous, to the point of making them both choreographers And teachers from dance. In the entertainment world, therefore, it is evident and inevitable that the two have met and, at least for work reasons, have spoken several times. But not only that: during the last episode, live, Carmen’s husband admitted that he had invited Caldonazzo to the wedding, even if not personally.

Source GF Vip study

In fact, the woman was invited by a person in charge and hired, by the future spouses, for this task. Nathaly takes the opportunity of confrontation for reiterate also of the knowledge that man has with his mother. Indeed, Enzo cannot deny, but he elegantly glosses over the subject. These words stir up the chatter of the web, which comment on the incident from different points of view.

There are those who are on the side of the Russo couple and those who highlight that the knowledge between the man and the mother of Caldonazzo is undeniable, given the work that has united them for years. We just have to wait for new revelations.