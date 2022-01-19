The last episode of GF Vip kept viewers glued to the TV. We witnessed the highly anticipated surprise in store for Sophie Codegoni. The vippona has finally been able to review her mom after nearly four months. But something sparked the spirits in the house. The entrance of Sophie’s mother has raised a lot of controversy.

Source GF Vip study

The woman took the opportunity to to warn his daughter. Thus he sends a clear warning to Sophie against her dear friend, Jessica Selassiè. According to gieffina’s mother, the latter is playing a double game.

Alfonso Signorini intervenes who, needless to say, calls her into the garden Princess for a face to face with mom by Sophie Codegoni: “Why don’t you say things to your face? I don’t want to argue… You wouldn’t really be considered… Lulu told you something perfect… You’re making a bad impression… ”. In short, the woman does not even spare herself and with her polite but pungent manners she silences everyone.

Source GF Vip study

Jessica is now stunned and the lady continues, further asserting that according to her lack of sincerity of the princess towards her daughter is putting her in a position to make one bad figure, even adding that: “Believe me but outside you are sending a horrible message …”.

Jessica Selassiè defends herself as best she can and reiterates that she has always been sincere and that she has never hidden her interest in Alessandro from Sophie. The woman, looking her daughter in the eyes, tried in every way to get her idea to her. He also adds that according to his opinion the only true friend that Codegoni has, is her enemy, Soleil Sorge: “Soleil has shown you the friendship … You have said things to your face, but she is direct and he tells you things in front of you and not behind your back… ”the woman affirms vigorously.